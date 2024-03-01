Natixis Advisors L.P. Has $6.67 Million Stock Holdings in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Natixis Advisors L.P. lessened its stake in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Free Report) by 23.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,754 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 16,873 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $6,672,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Park Place Capital Corp grew its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 73.4% in the 2nd quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 189 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 1,100.0% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 264 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DGX opened at $124.89 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $131.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $130.62. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 1-year low of $119.59 and a 1-year high of $148.62. The firm has a market cap of $13.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Quest Diagnostics ( NYSE:DGX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.04. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 15.79% and a net margin of 9.23%. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.98 earnings per share. Quest Diagnostics’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 8.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. This is a boost from Quest Diagnostics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 5th. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is presently 37.92%.

In other Quest Diagnostics news, Director Vicky B. Gregg sold 2,500 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.64, for a total transaction of $316,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,067,904.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 821 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.14, for a total value of $103,560.94. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,930,712. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Vicky B. Gregg sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.64, for a total value of $316,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,329 shares in the company, valued at $2,067,904.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 3,982 shares of company stock valued at $503,539. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DGX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on Quest Diagnostics in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. UBS Group upped their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $135.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Leerink Partnrs restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research report on Monday. Finally, SVB Leerink began coverage on Quest Diagnostics in a research report on Monday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.92.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

