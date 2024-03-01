Natixis Advisors L.P. Has $6.80 Million Stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS)

Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS – Free Report) by 4.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,933 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,181 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum were worth $6,800,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. United Capital Management of KS Inc. raised its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 0.8% in the third quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 26,668 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,993,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. Natixis bought a new position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the second quarter worth approximately $166,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 18.0% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 61,340 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,085,000 after buying an additional 9,355 shares in the last quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,361 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the 3rd quarter valued at $7,091,000. 80.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:RS opened at $320.64 on Friday. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a 52-week low of $229.12 and a 52-week high of $333.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $292.89 and a 200 day moving average of $276.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.43 billion, a PE ratio of 14.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a current ratio of 5.66.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum ( NYSE:RS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $4.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.92 by $0.81. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a net margin of 9.02% and a return on equity of 17.53%. The company had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.87 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post 19.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. This is a positive change from Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.69%.

In other Reliance Steel & Aluminum news, VP Michael R. Hynes sold 1,057 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.86, for a total transaction of $294,755.02. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,956 shares in the company, valued at $1,660,890.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, VP Michael R. Hynes sold 1,057 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.86, for a total value of $294,755.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,660,890.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director James Donald Hoffman sold 10,183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.86, for a total transaction of $2,839,631.38. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,648,333.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 99,610 shares of company stock worth $31,268,061 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp raised their target price on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $300.00 to $362.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. StockNews.com upgraded Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $295.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Reliance Steel & Aluminum has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $329.00.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

