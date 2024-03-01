Natixis Advisors L.P. Has $7.02 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 11.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,592 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,482 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $7,015,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Chapin Davis Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. now owns 4,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 13,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Brickley Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Brickley Wealth Management now owns 2,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC now owns 45,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,314,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 6,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.21% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of AGG opened at $97.35 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $98.14 and a 200 day moving average of $96.14. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $91.58 and a 52-week high of $100.98.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

