Natixis Advisors L.P. Has $7.46 Million Stake in Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS)

Natixis Advisors L.P. lowered its stake in Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS – Free Report) by 10.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 351,579 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,604 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned approximately 0.18% of Doximity worth $7,460,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Doximity by 96.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,688,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,620,000 after purchasing an additional 5,235,837 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Doximity by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,652,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,478,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,328 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in Doximity by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,656,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,245,000 after purchasing an additional 57,078 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Doximity by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,456,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,106,000 after purchasing an additional 53,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Doximity by 83.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,176,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,055,000 after acquiring an additional 1,444,979 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.65% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays started coverage on shares of Doximity in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Doximity from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Doximity from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Doximity from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Doximity from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.30.

Doximity Price Performance

DOCS opened at $28.24 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.78 and its 200 day moving average is $24.95. Doximity, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.71 and a fifty-two week high of $37.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.78, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.18.

Insider Activity at Doximity

In other Doximity news, Director Kira Scherer Wampler sold 5,000 shares of Doximity stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.27, for a total value of $141,350.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $289,993.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 39.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Doximity

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up to date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

