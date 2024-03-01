Natixis Advisors L.P. Has $8.16 Million Stock Holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Natixis Advisors L.P. lessened its stake in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 14.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 285,340 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 47,419 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $8,163,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in Truist Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Truist Financial by 617.0% during the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 968 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Truist Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Union Savings Bank bought a new stake in Truist Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 71.11% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Stock Up 0.3 %

Truist Financial stock opened at $34.93 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $36.54 and a 200-day moving average of $32.45. Truist Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $25.56 and a 1-year high of $47.04.

Truist Financial Announces Dividend

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The insurance provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $5.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. Truist Financial had a negative net margin of 3.28% and a positive return on equity of 9.64%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.95%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -192.59%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TFC. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Truist Financial from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Truist Financial from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Raymond James increased their target price on Truist Financial from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Truist Financial from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Truist Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.87.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

