Natixis Advisors L.P. Increases Stock Holdings in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Free Report) by 5.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,200 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,370 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $7,210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EPAM. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 36.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 842 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,034 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 100.7% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,413 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $716,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 7,589 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,251,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 17,528 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,199,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. 90.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get EPAM Systems alerts:

EPAM Systems Trading Down 0.4 %

EPAM opened at $304.40 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $295.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $266.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.06, a PEG ratio of 13.36 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.79 and a quick ratio of 4.79. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $197.99 and a one year high of $315.32.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EPAM Systems ( NYSE:EPAM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The information technology services provider reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.24. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 15.53% and a net margin of 8.89%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.71 EPS. EPAM Systems’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 7.74 EPS for the current year.

EPAM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on EPAM Systems from $295.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on EPAM Systems from $339.00 to $369.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Barclays boosted their target price on EPAM Systems from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on EPAM Systems from $300.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on EPAM Systems from $288.00 to $301.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $324.57.

Get Our Latest Research Report on EPAM Systems

Insider Transactions at EPAM Systems

In other news, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $162,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,811,560. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $162,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,811,560. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Balazs Fejes sold 3,470 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.93, for a total value of $1,047,697.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,025,934.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 10,320 shares of company stock valued at $3,116,797. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

About EPAM Systems

(Free Report)

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, performance tuning, deployment, maintenance, and support services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for EPAM Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPAM Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.