Natixis Advisors L.P. Purchases 11,649 Shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE)

Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Free Report) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 614,898 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,649 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Vale were worth $8,240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in Vale by 125.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 24,417 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $488,000 after buying an additional 13,600 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vale by 7.9% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,446 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $789,000 after buying an additional 2,899 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in Vale by 28.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 30,966 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $619,000 after buying an additional 6,829 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in Vale by 55.5% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 151,722 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,033,000 after buying an additional 54,151 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vale in the first quarter worth about $277,000. 16.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of VALE opened at $13.39 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $60.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.32 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.23 and a 200 day moving average of $14.00. Vale S.A. has a twelve month low of $12.22 and a twelve month high of $17.49.

Vale ( NYSE:VALE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.48). Vale had a net margin of 19.10% and a return on equity of 20.00%. The firm had revenue of $13.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.95 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Vale S.A. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be given a $0.3182 dividend. This represents a yield of 9.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 12th. Vale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.10%.

VALE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Vale from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $12.20 to $19.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Vale from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Vale in a report on Monday, February 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Vale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $18.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Vale from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, November 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Vale currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.98.

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Iron Solutions and Energy Transition Materials segments. The Iron Solutions segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

