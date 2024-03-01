Natixis Advisors L.P. Raises Holdings in Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL)

Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 186,241 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 1,049 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Air Lease were worth $7,340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Air Lease in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Air Lease by 296.1% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 911 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Air Lease in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Air Lease in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Air Lease by 421.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,409 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AL. StockNews.com raised Air Lease from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Barclays raised their price objective on Air Lease from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Air Lease from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Air Lease currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.50.

In other Air Lease news, EVP Kishore Korde sold 16,593 shares of Air Lease stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.70, for a total value of $658,742.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 112,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,461,287.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO John L. Plueger sold 28,515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.06, for a total value of $1,142,310.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 808,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,402,210.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Kishore Korde sold 16,593 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.70, for a total value of $658,742.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 112,375 shares in the company, valued at $4,461,287.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 67,249 shares of company stock valued at $2,691,910. Corporate insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

AL stock opened at $40.09 on Friday. Air Lease Co. has a twelve month low of $33.33 and a twelve month high of $45.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The firm has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a PE ratio of 7.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.64. The business has a 50 day moving average of $41.22 and a 200 day moving average of $39.44.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The transportation company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.79. The business had revenue of $716.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $672.95 million. Air Lease had a return on equity of 8.87% and a net margin of 22.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Air Lease Co. will post 4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Air Lease’s payout ratio is 16.31%.

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of commercial jet aircraft to airlines worldwide. It sells aircraft from its fleet to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, airlines, and other investors. The company provides fleet management services to investors and owners of aircraft portfolios.

