Natixis Advisors L.P. Raises Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 93,108 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,477 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $7,044,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VNQ. Van Den Berg Management I Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 9.7% in the second quarter. Van Den Berg Management I Inc. now owns 1,521 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. ML & R Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. ML & R Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,298 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Monograph Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Monograph Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 31,153 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,569,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.4% in the second quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 6,113 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $511,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.8% in the third quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 3,894 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period.

VNQ stock opened at $85.55 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $85.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.44. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $70.61 and a 12-month high of $90.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

