Natixis Advisors L.P. Raises Stock Position in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT)

Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in shares of ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Free Report) by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,409 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 16,614 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned 0.09% of ITT worth $7,286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ITT during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of ITT by 63.4% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 304 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ITT during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ITT during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of ITT by 81.7% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 556 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. 90.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ITT stock opened at $126.14 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $120.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $108.56. ITT Inc. has a one year low of $75.82 and a one year high of $127.13.

ITT ( NYSE:ITT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The conglomerate reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34. The business had revenue of $829.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $814.38 million. ITT had a net margin of 12.50% and a return on equity of 17.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that ITT Inc. will post 5.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a $0.319 dividend. This is an increase from ITT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. ITT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.39%.

In other news, SVP Ryan F. Flynn sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.44, for a total transaction of $283,600.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,047 shares in the company, valued at $1,593,491.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of ITT from $122.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of ITT from $122.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of ITT from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of ITT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $105.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.50.

ITT Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets in the United States and internationally. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, trucks, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and trains.

