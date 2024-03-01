Natixis Advisors L.P. Sells 10,088 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Natixis Advisors L.P. cut its position in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 89,840 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 10,088 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in 3M were worth $8,411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MMM. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in 3M in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in 3M in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new position in 3M in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in 3M in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel purchased a new position in shares of 3M during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 65.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of 3M from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of 3M from $112.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of 3M from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Barclays raised shares of 3M from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $98.00 to $107.00 in a report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of 3M from $117.00 to $104.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, 3M has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.00.

3M Price Performance

MMM opened at $92.12 on Friday. 3M has a 1-year low of $85.35 and a 1-year high of $113.14. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.11. 3M had a negative net margin of 21.40% and a positive return on equity of 62.45%. The firm had revenue of $8.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.28 earnings per share. 3M’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that 3M will post 9.77 earnings per share for the current year.

3M Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $1.51 per share. This is a positive change from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.56%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is currently -47.82%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Rodriguez Beatriz Karin Chavez sold 426 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.32, for a total transaction of $39,328.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,966 shares in the company, valued at $366,141.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About 3M

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

Featured Articles

