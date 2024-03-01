Natixis Advisors L.P. Sells 123 Shares of LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII)

Natixis Advisors L.P. trimmed its stake in shares of LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Free Report) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,141 shares of the company’s stock after selling 123 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned approximately 0.24% of LCI Industries worth $7,062,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of LCI Industries by 35.1% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,231,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,644,000 after acquiring an additional 320,243 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of LCI Industries by 67.3% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 633,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,001,000 after acquiring an additional 254,749 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of LCI Industries by 23.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,194,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,287,000 after acquiring an additional 230,682 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of LCI Industries by 9.4% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,404,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,198,000 after acquiring an additional 206,194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of LCI Industries during the fourth quarter worth $18,563,000. Institutional investors own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

LCI Industries Stock Performance

Shares of LCII stock opened at $125.98 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.79 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 2.83. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $119.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $117.74. LCI Industries has a 52 week low of $100.25 and a 52 week high of $137.07.

LCI Industries Announces Dividend

LCI Industries ( NYSE:LCII Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $837.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $835.99 million. LCI Industries had a return on equity of 4.70% and a net margin of 1.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.68) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that LCI Industries will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. LCI Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 166.01%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LCII. Roth Mkm decreased their target price on shares of LCI Industries from $113.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of LCI Industries from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $110.00 target price (down previously from $140.00) on shares of LCI Industries in a research report on Friday, January 19th. TheStreet downgraded shares of LCI Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of LCI Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.20.

LCI Industries Profile

(Free Report)

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket. The OEM segment manufactures and distributes a range of engineered components, such as steel chassis and related components; axles and suspension solutions; slide-out mechanisms and solutions; thermoformed bath, kitchen, and other products; vinyl, aluminum, and frameless windows; manual, electric, and hydraulic stabilizer and leveling systems; entry, luggage, patio, and ramp doors; furniture and mattresses; electric and manual entry steps; awnings and awning accessories; electronic components; appliances; air conditioners; televisions and sound systems; tankless water heaters; towing products; truck accessories; and other accessories.

