Natixis Advisors L.P. Sells 130 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Natixis Advisors L.P. decreased its position in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,387 shares of the company’s stock after selling 130 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $8,434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $934,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. DDD Partners LLC raised its position in CrowdStrike by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 2,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. WD Rutherford LLC raised its position in CrowdStrike by 1,152.2% during the 3rd quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 18,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,154,000 after purchasing an additional 17,341 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in CrowdStrike by 70.8% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 9,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,599,000 after purchasing an additional 3,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shariaportfolio Inc. bought a new position in CrowdStrike during the 3rd quarter worth $2,770,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.53% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $324.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.84 billion, a PE ratio of -5,401.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $292.56 and its 200 day moving average is $224.46. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $115.67 and a 12 month high of $338.45.

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $786.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $777.30 million. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 0.42% and a positive return on equity of 1.11%. CrowdStrike’s revenue was up 35.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.20) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Shawn Henry sold 9,205 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.14, for a total value of $2,330,153.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 190,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,293,289.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other CrowdStrike news, insider Shawn Henry sold 9,205 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.14, for a total transaction of $2,330,153.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 190,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,293,289.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Michael Sentonas sold 22,123 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.00, for a total transaction of $6,327,178.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 311,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,195,392. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 231,898 shares of company stock valued at $60,878,879. 5.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp raised their target price on CrowdStrike from $318.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Susquehanna assumed coverage on CrowdStrike in a research report on Friday, December 15th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $330.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $240.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on CrowdStrike from $235.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Westpark Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CrowdStrike presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $264.24.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

