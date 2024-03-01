Natixis Advisors L.P. Sells 21,380 Shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Natixis Advisors L.P. cut its position in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Free Report) by 32.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,931 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 21,380 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned about 0.08% of Five Below worth $7,068,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Five Below during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Five Below by 76.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 134 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Five Below by 93.0% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 193 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Five Below during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Five Below during the 2nd quarter worth $47,000.

Get Five Below alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FIVE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Five Below from $217.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Five Below from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Five Below from $195.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Barclays boosted their price target on Five Below from $219.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut Five Below from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $235.00 to $200.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $219.88.

Five Below Price Performance

Shares of Five Below stock opened at $200.68 on Friday. Five Below, Inc. has a one year low of $144.57 and a one year high of $220.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $193.28 and its 200 day moving average is $182.61. The firm has a market cap of $11.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.46, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.19.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The specialty retailer reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. Five Below had a return on equity of 19.42% and a net margin of 8.08%. The company had revenue of $736.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $728.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Five Below, Inc. will post 5.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Five Below

In related news, Director Thomas Vellios sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.82, for a total transaction of $1,858,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 333,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,007,576.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Five Below Profile

(Free Report)

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Five Below Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Below and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.