Natixis Advisors L.P. Sells 48,486 Shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

Natixis Advisors L.P. lowered its stake in shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Free Report) by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 143,441 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,486 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned 0.10% of Service Co. International worth $8,196,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its holdings in Service Co. International by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 8,379,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,377,000 after buying an additional 905,919 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Service Co. International by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,610,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,488,000 after buying an additional 104,551 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Service Co. International by 134.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,458,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,144,000 after buying an additional 1,985,847 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Service Co. International by 1,032.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,097,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,060,000 after buying an additional 2,824,050 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Service Co. International by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,780,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,616,000 after buying an additional 121,791 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Service Co. International alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP John H. Faulk sold 1,332 shares of Service Co. International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.51, for a total value of $88,591.32. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 49,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,312,064.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP John H. Faulk sold 1,332 shares of Service Co. International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.51, for a total value of $88,591.32. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 49,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,312,064.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 16,580 shares of Service Co. International stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.20, for a total transaction of $1,197,076.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 988,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,359,953. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SCI has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Service Co. International from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Service Co. International from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on SCI

Service Co. International Stock Performance

NYSE SCI opened at $73.16 on Friday. Service Co. International has a 52-week low of $52.89 and a 52-week high of $73.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $10.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a fifty day moving average of $68.91 and a 200-day moving average of $63.20.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.02. Service Co. International had a net margin of 13.11% and a return on equity of 32.88%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Service Co. International will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Service Co. International declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, November 8th that permits the company to repurchase $600.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 6.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Service Co. International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This is a boost from Service Co. International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.95%.

Service Co. International Profile

(Free Report)

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses. The company also provides professional services related to funerals and cremations, including the use of funeral home facilities and motor vehicles; arranging and directing services; and removal, preparation, embalming, cremation, memorialization, and travel protection, as well as catering services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Service Co. International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Service Co. International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.