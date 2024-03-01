Natixis Advisors L.P. Sells 4,856 Shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Natixis Advisors L.P. lessened its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 136,065 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,856 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned about 0.10% of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF worth $6,924,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. RiverFront Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 12,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC raised its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 16,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $855,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 7,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 3,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 8,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

FLOT opened at $51.06 on Friday. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a one year low of $50.76 and a one year high of $51.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.76.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Profile

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

