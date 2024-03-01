Natixis Advisors L.P. Trims Stock Position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Natixis Advisors L.P. lessened its stake in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report) by 32.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 65,343 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,344 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $6,956,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dollar Tree during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 111.1% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dollar Tree during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dollar Tree during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dollar Tree during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. 97.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dollar Tree Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:DLTR opened at $146.68 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.96 billion, a PE ratio of 27.83, a P/E/G ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 0.90. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 1 year low of $102.77 and a 1 year high of $161.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $138.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $125.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Insider Buying and Selling

Dollar Tree ( NASDAQ:DLTR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $7.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.40 billion. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 13.34% and a net margin of 3.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Dollar Tree news, Director Ridge Lp Mantle acquired 738,862 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $134.37 per share, for a total transaction of $99,280,886.94. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 12,104,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,626,480,724.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DLTR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Dollar Tree from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Dollar Tree from $155.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Dollar Tree from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $122.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Dollar Tree from $135.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, TheStreet raised Dollar Tree from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dollar Tree currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $149.44.

Dollar Tree Company Profile



Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

