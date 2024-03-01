New Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) Shares Sold by PEAK6 Investments LLC

PEAK6 Investments LLC lessened its stake in shares of New Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD – Free Report) by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,303,526 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 128,373 shares during the period. PEAK6 Investments LLC owned about 0.19% of New Gold worth $1,186,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in New Gold during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in New Gold during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in New Gold during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of New Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of New Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN NGD opened at $1.23 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $845.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.67 and a beta of 1.48. New Gold Inc. has a one year low of $0.82 and a one year high of $1.61.

New Gold ( NYSEAMERICAN:NGD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.03). New Gold had a negative net margin of 8.20% and a positive return on equity of 5.63%. The firm had revenue of $199.20 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that New Gold Inc. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on NGD. National Bank Financial reissued a “sector perform spec overwgt” rating on shares of New Gold in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Raymond James boosted their price target on New Gold from $1.50 to $1.75 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, StockNews.com cut New Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, New Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.55.

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, develops and operates of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interest in the Rainy River mine located in Northwestern Ontario, Canada; and New Afton project situated in South-Central British Columbia.

