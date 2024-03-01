New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) Stock Holdings Lessened by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC reduced its position in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB – Free Report) by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,132 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in New York Community Bancorp were worth $350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NYCB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 6.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,081,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,593,000 after acquiring an additional 63,418 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 95.1% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 146,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,571,000 after acquiring an additional 71,460 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 2.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 60,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $644,000 after acquiring an additional 1,587 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 122.0% in the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 36,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 20,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in shares of New York Community Bancorp in the first quarter worth approximately $235,000. 67.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get New York Community Bancorp alerts:

Insider Transactions at New York Community Bancorp

In other news, CEO Thomas R. Cangemi acquired 11,310 shares of New York Community Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.41 per share, for a total transaction of $49,877.10. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 69,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $307,394.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Peter Schoels bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.15 per share, with a total value of $415,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 147,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $611,867.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Thomas R. Cangemi bought 11,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.41 per share, for a total transaction of $49,877.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 69,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $307,394.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 186,310 shares of company stock worth $775,627. 1.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on NYCB. TheStreet cut shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of New York Community Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, December 18th. Raymond James cut shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. DA Davidson cut shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $8.50 to $5.00 in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.29.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on New York Community Bancorp

New York Community Bancorp Price Performance

NYSE NYCB opened at $4.78 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.60 and a 12-month high of $14.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of 1.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.03.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.56). New York Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 28.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $935.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

New York Community Bancorp Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 13th. New York Community Bancorp’s payout ratio is 6.01%.

New York Community Bancorp Company Profile

(Free Report)

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Flagstar Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company's deposit products include interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for New York Community Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New York Community Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.