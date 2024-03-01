Newcore Gold (OTCMKTS:NCAUF) Shares Up 21.2%

Newcore Gold Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NCAUF – Get Free Report) shares rose 21.2% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.11 and last traded at $0.11. Approximately 963,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,802% from the average daily volume of 50,628 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.09.

Newcore Gold Trading Up 21.2 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.09.

About Newcore Gold

Newcore Gold Ltd., a mineral exploration, engages in the acquisition, advancement, and development of mineral properties in Ghana. It holds 100% interest in the Enchi gold project covering 216 square kilometers located in southwest Ghana, as well as holds seven prospecting licenses. The company was formerly known as Pinecrest Resources Ltd.

