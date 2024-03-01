Newmont Co. Expected to Post FY2025 Earnings of $3.00 Per Share (TSE:NGT)

Newmont Co. (TSE:NGT – Free Report) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial issued their FY2025 earnings estimates for Newmont in a research report issued on Sunday, February 25th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle forecasts that the company will post earnings of $3.00 per share for the year. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform Overweight” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Newmont’s current full-year earnings is $3.88 per share.

Separately, National Bankshares decreased their price objective on shares of Newmont from C$65.00 to C$64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th.

Newmont Trading Up 4.6 %

TSE NGT opened at C$42.39 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$48.75 billion, a PE ratio of -29.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$47.92 and a 200 day moving average of C$50.94. Newmont has a 1 year low of C$39.96 and a 1 year high of C$70.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.60, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.77.

Newmont Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.336 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 4th. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is currently -148.95%.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2022, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 96.1 million ounces and land position of 61,500 square kilometers.

