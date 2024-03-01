NEXE Innovations (OTCMKTS:NEXNF) Stock Price Down 2.5%

Shares of NEXE Innovations Inc. (OTCMKTS:NEXNF – Get Free Report) were down 2.5% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.17 and last traded at $0.17. Approximately 1,410 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 10,086 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.17.

NEXE Innovations Trading Down 2.5 %

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.20.

About NEXE Innovations

NEXE Innovations Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of plant-based single-serve coffee pods for use in single-serve coffee machines in Canada. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Surrey, Canada.

