NEXE Innovations (OTCMKTS:NEXNF) Stock Price Down 2.5%

Shares of NEXE Innovations Inc. (OTCMKTS:NEXNF – Get Free Report) were down 2.5% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.17 and last traded at $0.17. Approximately 1,410 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 10,086 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.17.
NEXE Innovations Trading Down 2.5 %
The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.20.
About NEXE Innovations
NEXE Innovations Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of plant-based single-serve coffee pods for use in single-serve coffee machines in Canada. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Surrey, Canada.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than NEXE Innovations
- What is a Special Dividend?
- How to Get in on the Blockchain Boom with Blockchain Stocks
- Overbought Stocks Explained: Should You Trade Them?
- TJX Companies Stock: Take Profits or Buy the Dip?
- Insider Buying Explained: What Investors Need to Know
- How to Invest in Canada for Beginners: Tips for Easy Investing
Receive News & Ratings for NEXE Innovations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NEXE Innovations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.