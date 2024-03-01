NexGen Energy (TSE:NXE) Trading 1.2% Higher

NexGen Energy Ltd. (TSE:NXE – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 1.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$9.80 and last traded at C$9.57. 2,739,711 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 20% from the average session volume of 2,290,945 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$9.46.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on NXE. Cormark increased their target price on NexGen Energy from C$11.50 to C$13.75 in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Eight Capital raised their price objective on shares of NexGen Energy from C$13.00 to C$21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of NexGen Energy from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th.

NexGen Energy Stock Up 1.2 %

Insider Buying and Selling

The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$9.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$8.70. The company has a current ratio of 13.66, a quick ratio of 8.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.75. The firm has a market cap of C$5.02 billion, a PE ratio of -45.57 and a beta of 1.79.

In other news, Director Bradley John Wall sold 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.20, for a total transaction of C$5,099,500.00. In other NexGen Energy news, Director Leigh Robert Curyer sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.92, for a total value of C$2,676,420.00. Also, Director Bradley John Wall sold 500,000 shares of NexGen Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.20, for a total transaction of C$5,099,500.00. 8.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NexGen Energy Company Profile

NexGen Energy Ltd., an exploration and development stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation and development of uranium properties in Canada. It holds 100% interest in the Rook I project comprising 32 contiguous mineral claims totaling an area of 35,065 hectares located in the southwestern Athabasca Basin of Saskatchewan.

See Also

