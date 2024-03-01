NextEra Energy Partners, LP Expected to Post FY2024 Earnings of $0.64 Per Share (NYSE:NEP)

NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP – Free Report) – Seaport Res Ptn upped their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of NextEra Energy Partners in a research note issued on Monday, February 26th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst A. Storozynski now expects that the solar energy provider will earn $0.64 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.22. The consensus estimate for NextEra Energy Partners’ current full-year earnings is $0.68 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for NextEra Energy Partners’ FY2025 earnings at $0.31 EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.08) EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on NEP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on NextEra Energy Partners from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of NextEra Energy Partners in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of NextEra Energy Partners to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. CIBC lowered shares of NextEra Energy Partners from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Guggenheim cut their price target on NextEra Energy Partners from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.31.

NextEra Energy Partners Stock Performance

Shares of NEP opened at $27.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s fifty day moving average is $28.78 and its 200-day moving average is $31.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. NextEra Energy Partners has a 12 month low of $20.17 and a 12 month high of $67.68.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The solar energy provider reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.38). NextEra Energy Partners had a net margin of 16.00% and a negative return on equity of 1.06%. The firm had revenue of $232.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $360.03 million.

NextEra Energy Partners Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 6th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 5th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.82%. NextEra Energy Partners’s payout ratio is 165.26%.

Institutional Trading of NextEra Energy Partners

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in NextEra Energy Partners by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 7,125 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $594,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 40.1% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 754 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 69.6% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 546 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. State of Wyoming increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 28.2% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,137 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,450 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.99% of the company’s stock.

About NextEra Energy Partners

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind, solar, and battery storage projects. The company owns contracted natural gas pipeline assets. NextEra Energy Partners, LP was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Juno Beach, Florida.

