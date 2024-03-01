NI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NODK) Shares Sold by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC lessened its holdings in NI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NODK – Free Report) by 5.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,204 shares of the company’s stock after selling 837 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned 0.07% of NI worth $183,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in NI in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of NI by 180.6% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,412 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its holdings in shares of NI by 83.0% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 3,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,361 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in NI by 2,205.8% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 3,022 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in NI by 101.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,641 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.55% of the company’s stock.

Get NI alerts:

NI Price Performance

NASDAQ:NODK opened at $14.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.94. The stock has a market cap of $288.12 million, a P/E ratio of -26.42 and a beta of 0.31. NI Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.01 and a 1-year high of $15.28.

About NI

NI Holdings, Inc underwrites property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company's products include private passenger auto, non-standard automobile, homeowners, farm owners, crop hail and multi-peril crop, and liability insurance policies. The company was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Fargo, North Dakota.

