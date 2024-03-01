Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. Expected to Earn Q3 2024 Earnings of $1.15 Per Share (NYSE:NOG)

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG – Free Report) – Analysts at Capital One Financial lowered their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Northern Oil and Gas in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 27th. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.15 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.35. The consensus estimate for Northern Oil and Gas’ current full-year earnings is $5.97 per share.

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $543.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $555.31 million. Northern Oil and Gas had a net margin of 42.61% and a return on equity of 40.86%. The business’s revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.43 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on NOG. StockNews.com downgraded Northern Oil and Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Northern Oil and Gas in a research report on Friday, January 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Johnson Rice downgraded Northern Oil and Gas from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Bank of America downgraded Northern Oil and Gas from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on Northern Oil and Gas from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Northern Oil and Gas has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.50.

Northern Oil and Gas Stock Performance

Shares of NOG opened at $35.74 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.53. Northern Oil and Gas has a 12-month low of $25.56 and a 12-month high of $43.64.

Northern Oil and Gas Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Northern Oil and Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.94%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Northern Oil and Gas news, CEO Nicholas L. O’grady sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.63, for a total value of $133,612.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 220,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,867,994.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 4,761 shares of company stock valued at $168,998. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Northern Oil and Gas

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 7.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 434,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,236,000 after purchasing an additional 29,141 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas during the first quarter valued at $200,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in Northern Oil and Gas by 40.4% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 17,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after acquiring an additional 5,121 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Northern Oil and Gas in the first quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Northern Oil and Gas by 32.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 88,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,507,000 after acquiring an additional 22,033 shares during the period. 98.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Northern Oil and Gas

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It primarily holds interests in the Williston Basin, the Appalachian Basin, and the Permian Basin in the United States.

