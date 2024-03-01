Northern Trust Corp Buys 24,630 Shares of American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG)

Northern Trust Corp grew its position in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG – Free Report) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 635,387 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,630 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.76% of American Financial Group worth $70,954,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of American Financial Group by 7.3% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 45,660 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,099,000 after purchasing an additional 3,113 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its position in American Financial Group by 69.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 12,998 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,451,000 after purchasing an additional 5,306 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in American Financial Group by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,541 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $619,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its position in American Financial Group by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 113,185 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $12,639,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042 shares during the period. Finally, Channing Capital Management LLC grew its position in American Financial Group by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 85,762 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,577,000 after purchasing an additional 6,553 shares during the period. 63.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Financial Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of American Financial Group in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of American Financial Group from $125.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of American Financial Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $129.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $128.75.

American Financial Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AFG opened at $127.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.68 billion, a PE ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $120.95 and a 200 day moving average of $115.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.47. American Financial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $105.22 and a one year high of $136.61.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The insurance provider reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. American Financial Group had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 22.14%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.99 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 11.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Financial Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th were issued a $2.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. This is a positive change from American Financial Group’s previous None dividend of $1.50. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.26%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Amy Y. Murray sold 415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.96, for a total value of $49,368.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $209,250.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Amy Y. Murray sold 415 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.96, for a total value of $49,368.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $209,250.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William W. Verity sold 2,274 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.26, for a total value of $273,471.24. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,257,558.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,055 shares of company stock valued at $1,725,145 in the last 90 days. 14.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

American Financial Group Profile

(Free Report)

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses and trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property and specialty transportation coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, executive and professional liability, general liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, fidelity and surety products, and trade credit insurance.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for American Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.