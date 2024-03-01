Northern Trust Corp Buys 58,434 Shares of Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD)

Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD – Free Report) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,452,330 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 58,434 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.86% of Americold Realty Trust worth $74,575,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 155.1% in the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 824 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust in the third quarter worth $33,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust in the first quarter worth $34,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust in the second quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Americold Realty Trust by 23.8% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 528 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on COLD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 1st. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 24th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James raised shares of Americold Realty Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial raised shares of Americold Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.83.

Insider Transactions at Americold Realty Trust

In other news, insider Thomas C. Novosel sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.36, for a total transaction of $170,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $130,909.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Americold Realty Trust Stock Up 1.2 %

COLD stock opened at $25.29 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.55. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Americold Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.31 and a 52 week high of $33.90.

Americold Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. Americold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -72.73%.

About Americold Realty Trust

Americold is a global leader in temperature-controlled logistics real estate and value added services. Focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses, Americold owns and/or operates 243 temperature-controlled warehouses, with approximately 1.5 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and South America.

