Northern Trust Corp Buys 58,448 Shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL)

Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 886,817 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 58,448 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.83% of Toll Brothers worth $65,589,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 87.1% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 494 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Toll Brothers during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Toll Brothers during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 43.3% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 536 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Toll Brothers alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Toll Brothers from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Toll Brothers from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Toll Brothers from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on Toll Brothers from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Toll Brothers from $127.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Toll Brothers has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.20.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director John A. Mclean sold 3,863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.57, for a total value of $400,090.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,045,124.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director John A. Mclean sold 3,863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.57, for a total value of $400,090.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,045,124.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Paul E. Shapiro sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.70, for a total value of $997,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 119,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,934,488.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,273 shares of company stock worth $3,036,363 in the last quarter. 1.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Toll Brothers Trading Up 2.2 %

NYSE TOL opened at $114.64 on Friday. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.36 and a fifty-two week high of $115.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 4.95. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.08. The stock has a market cap of $11.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.62.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The construction company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.48. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 21.04% and a net margin of 13.97%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.70 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 13.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Toll Brothers Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 12th were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 11th. Toll Brothers’s payout ratio is presently 6.49%.

Toll Brothers Company Profile

(Free Report)

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. The company also develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; and develops, operates, and rents apartments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TOL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Toll Brothers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toll Brothers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.