Northern Trust Corp Grows Stock Holdings in Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT)

Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT – Free Report) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 511,852 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,116 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Insight Enterprises were worth $74,474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Insight Enterprises by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,897,063 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $418,233,000 after buying an additional 43,008 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Insight Enterprises by 14.5% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,598,684 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $233,951,000 after purchasing an additional 202,319 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Insight Enterprises by 3,760.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 945,618 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,757,000 after purchasing an additional 921,122 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Insight Enterprises by 141.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 811,951 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $81,414,000 after purchasing an additional 476,084 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in Insight Enterprises by 173.7% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 752,800 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $80,790,000 after purchasing an additional 477,800 shares in the last quarter.

Get Insight Enterprises alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barrington Research upped their target price on shares of Insight Enterprises from $184.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Insight Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th.

Insight Enterprises Stock Up 0.9 %

NSIT stock opened at $188.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $183.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $163.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Insight Enterprises, Inc. has a 12 month low of $117.99 and a 12 month high of $194.57.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The software maker reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.04 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. Insight Enterprises had a return on equity of 20.64% and a net margin of 3.07%. Insight Enterprises’s quarterly revenue was down 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.53 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Insight Enterprises, Inc. will post 10.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Insight Enterprises

In related news, CAO Rachael Ann Bertrandt Crump sold 1,850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.67, for a total transaction of $337,939.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $810,324.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Kathleen S. Pushor sold 1,790 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.12, for a total transaction of $331,364.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,073,696. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Rachael Ann Bertrandt Crump sold 1,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.67, for a total value of $337,939.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $810,324.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,918 shares of company stock worth $3,888,203. 1.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Insight Enterprises Company Profile

(Free Report)

Insight Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) hardware, software services and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's solution portfolio includes cloud enablement, data and AI, digital strategy, intelligent applications and edge, and IoT solutions, as well as digital transformation services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Insight Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insight Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.