Northern Trust Corp Has $71.36 Million Stake in Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG)

Northern Trust Corp decreased its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,331,219 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 49,078 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust were worth $71,355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust by 46.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,107,744 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $292,827,000 after purchasing an additional 4,182,590 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,531,664 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $722,402,000 after purchasing an additional 3,818,524 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Kite Realty Group Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $44,198,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,205,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $300,695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,726,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Kite Realty Group Trust by 16.6% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,943,429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $154,637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275,585 shares in the last quarter. 97.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE KRG opened at $21.41 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 12 month low of $18.77 and a 12 month high of $24.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.87 and a 200-day moving average of $21.68. The company has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.30.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.67%. Kite Realty Group Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 454.57%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on KRG shares. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE: KRG) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in Indianapolis, IN that is one of the largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers and mixed-use assets. The Company's primarily grocery-anchored portfolio is located in high-growth Sun Belt and select strategic gateway markets.

