Northern Trust Corp Has $75.04 Million Stock Holdings in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 471,919 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,204 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.85% of Repligen worth $75,040,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Repligen by 6.2% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,723 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Repligen by 8.2% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 28,126 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,427,000 after purchasing an additional 2,143 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in Repligen by 37.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,331 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Repligen by 5.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 229,785 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $43,221,000 after purchasing an additional 11,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Repligen by 18.5% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 59,917 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $11,331,000 after purchasing an additional 9,352 shares during the last quarter. 97.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Repligen stock opened at $193.99 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 269.43, a PEG ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 1.04. Repligen Co. has a fifty-two week low of $110.45 and a fifty-two week high of $211.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $188.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $168.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 5.75 and a current ratio of 7.02.

Repligen ( NASDAQ:RGEN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The biotechnology company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.33. The firm had revenue of $155.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $155.38 million. Repligen had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 5.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Repligen Co. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on RGEN shares. Benchmark downgraded Repligen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Repligen from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Repligen from $210.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Repligen from $165.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Repligen from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $196.70.

In related news, Director Karen A. Dawes sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.35, for a total value of $193,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 87,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,892,409.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Karen A. Dawes sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.35, for a total value of $193,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 87,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,892,409.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO James Bylund sold 4,373 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.08, for a total value of $866,203.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 14,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,799,860.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

