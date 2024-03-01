Northland Capmk Research Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for SoundThinking, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSTI)

SoundThinking, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSTI – Free Report) – Research analysts at Northland Capmk decreased their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for shares of SoundThinking in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 28th. Northland Capmk analyst M. Latimore now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.10) for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.01). The consensus estimate for SoundThinking’s current full-year earnings is ($0.03) per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for SoundThinking’s Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.04) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.12) EPS.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of SoundThinking in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.14.

Shares of SSTI stock opened at $17.39 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $221.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.46 and a beta of 1.27. SoundThinking has a 52 week low of $14.39 and a 52 week high of $39.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.26 and a 200-day moving average of $20.51.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SSTI. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in SoundThinking by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,315,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,538,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in SoundThinking by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 739,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,880,000 after buying an additional 71,705 shares in the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in SoundThinking by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 668,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,611,000 after buying an additional 103,397 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in SoundThinking by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 626,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,703,000 after buying an additional 55,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EVR Research LP boosted its position in shares of SoundThinking by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. EVR Research LP now owns 560,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,242,000 after acquiring an additional 39,922 shares during the last quarter. 64.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SoundThinking, Inc, a public safety technology company that provides transformative solutions and strategic advisory services for law enforcement and civic leadership. Its SafetySmart Platform, an integrated suite of data-driven tools that enable law enforcement and community violence prevention and health organizations to be efficient in public safety outcomes.

