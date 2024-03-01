NovaGold Resources (TSE:NG) Shares Up 5.3%

Shares of NovaGold Resources Inc. (TSE:NG – Get Free Report) were up 5.3% on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$3.40 and last traded at C$3.35. Approximately 308,295 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 21% from the average daily volume of 254,589 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.18.

Separately, National Bank Financial restated an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of NovaGold Resources in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.63 and a beta of 0.83.

NovaGold Resources (TSE:NG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

NovaGold Resources Inc explores for and develops gold mineral properties in the United States. Its principal asset is the Donlin Gold project consisting of 493 mining claims covering an area of approximately 29,008 hectares located in the Kuskokwim region of southwestern Alaska. The company was formerly known as NovaCan Mining Resources (1985) Limited and changed its name to NovaGold Resources Inc in March 1987.

