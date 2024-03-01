Nuvve (NASDAQ:NVVE) Trading Up 12.5%

Nuvve Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:NVVE – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 12.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.94 and last traded at $0.89. Approximately 489,561 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the average daily volume of 1,041,736 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.79.

Nuvve Trading Up 12.5 %

The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 1.77. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.74.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Gregory Poilasne acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.00 per share, with a total value of $50,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 90,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $181,216. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 13.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Nuvve

Nuvve Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVVE. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nuvve by 83.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 67,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 30,856 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Nuvve by 231.5% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 36,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 25,700 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Nuvve in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Nuvve by 215.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 40,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 27,787 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nuvve in the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. Institutional investors own 19.01% of the company’s stock.

Nuvve Holding Corp., a green energy technology company, develops and commercializes vehicle-to-grid (V2G) technology in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Denmark. The company offers fleet and electric bus charging solutions, and V1G and V2G charging stations based on Grid Integrated Vehicle, a V2G technology platform that enables electric vehicle (EV) batteries to store and resell unused energy back to the local electric grid and provide other grid services.

