Nuvve (NASDAQ:NVVE) Trading Up 12.5%

Nuvve Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:NVVE – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 12.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.94 and last traded at $0.89. Approximately 489,561 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the average daily volume of 1,041,736 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.79.
Nuvve Trading Up 12.5 %
The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 1.77. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.74.
Insider Activity
In related news, CEO Gregory Poilasne acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.00 per share, with a total value of $50,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 90,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $181,216. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 13.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Institutional Trading of Nuvve
Nuvve Company Profile
Nuvve Holding Corp., a green energy technology company, develops and commercializes vehicle-to-grid (V2G) technology in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Denmark. The company offers fleet and electric bus charging solutions, and V1G and V2G charging stations based on Grid Integrated Vehicle, a V2G technology platform that enables electric vehicle (EV) batteries to store and resell unused energy back to the local electric grid and provide other grid services.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Nuvve
- Following Congress Stock Trades
- How to Get in on the Blockchain Boom with Blockchain Stocks
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- TJX Companies Stock: Take Profits or Buy the Dip?
- NYSE Stocks Give Investors a Variety of Quality Options
- How to Invest in Canada for Beginners: Tips for Easy Investing
Receive News & Ratings for Nuvve Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuvve and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.