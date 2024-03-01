NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) to Post FY2026 Earnings of $14.98 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research issued their FY2026 EPS estimates for shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, February 26th. Zacks Research analyst S. Mete expects that the semiconductor provider will earn $14.98 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for NXP Semiconductors’ current full-year earnings is $12.37 per share.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $221.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Citigroup cut shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $216.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $270.00 price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NXP Semiconductors presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $237.50.

NASDAQ:NXPI opened at $249.73 on Wednesday. NXP Semiconductors has a 52 week low of $155.31 and a 52 week high of $252.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $223.98 and a 200 day moving average of $208.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.32, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.57.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.33 by $0.04. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 21.07% and a return on equity of 38.94%. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.40 billion.

In related news, EVP Martino Ronald sold 5,014 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.43, for a total transaction of $1,085,180.02. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,363,538.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Martino Ronald sold 5,014 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.43, for a total transaction of $1,085,180.02. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,363,538.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Kurt Sievers sold 8,699 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.16, for a total transaction of $1,897,773.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 208,428 shares in the company, valued at $45,470,652.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,833 shares of company stock valued at $3,464,745 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the fourth quarter valued at about $762,077,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 893.2% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 2,332,578 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $535,747,000 after acquiring an additional 2,097,727 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the 4th quarter valued at about $267,123,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 44.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,417,231 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $823,704,000 after buying an additional 1,360,582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 5.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,357,248 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $3,757,361,000 after buying an additional 966,022 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

