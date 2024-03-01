O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Acquires 10,117 Shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) by 39.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,079 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,117 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Centene were worth $2,485,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CNC. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Centene by 84,741.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 225,379,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,483,403,000 after purchasing an additional 225,114,221 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Centene during the 4th quarter worth $713,235,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Centene by 166.5% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,225,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,530,000 after purchasing an additional 2,014,866 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Centene by 5,586.9% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,683,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,409,000 after purchasing an additional 1,653,829 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners increased its holdings in Centene by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,566,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,764,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395,853 shares during the period. 90.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Centene alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on CNC. Truist Financial increased their target price on Centene from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. UBS Group increased their target price on Centene from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on Centene from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Centene from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $82.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Centene has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.57.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Centene news, President Kenneth J. Fasola sold 12,000 shares of Centene stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total transaction of $900,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 235,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,668,850.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Centene news, President Kenneth J. Fasola sold 12,000 shares of Centene stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total transaction of $900,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 235,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,668,850.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lori Jean Robinson sold 10,000 shares of Centene stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.41, for a total value of $774,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $886,731.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Centene Stock Up 0.1 %

Centene stock opened at $78.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.97, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.36. Centene Co. has a 1-year low of $60.83 and a 1-year high of $81.42. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $76.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.12.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.02. Centene had a return on equity of 14.26% and a net margin of 1.75%. The company had revenue of $39.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Centene Co. will post 6.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Centene Company Profile

(Free Report)

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. It operates in two segments, Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Centene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.