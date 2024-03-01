O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Acquires 10,321 Shares of United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 326,775 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,321 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in United Microelectronics were worth $2,307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in United Microelectronics by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 889,156 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,277,000 after purchasing an additional 125,903 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of United Microelectronics in the second quarter valued at about $272,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of United Microelectronics by 46.4% in the third quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 259,465 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,832,000 after acquiring an additional 82,245 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in United Microelectronics by 4.4% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 218,484 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,542,000 after acquiring an additional 9,134 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in United Microelectronics by 219.3% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,135,830 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,851,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467,019 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.05% of the company’s stock.

United Microelectronics Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of United Microelectronics stock opened at $7.68 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. United Microelectronics Co. has a 12-month low of $6.71 and a 12-month high of $8.97. The company has a market capitalization of $19.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.72 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.57.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

United Microelectronics ( NYSE:UMC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. United Microelectronics had a net margin of 27.41% and a return on equity of 17.59%. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that United Microelectronics Co. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UMC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of United Microelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.90 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. HSBC raised United Microelectronics from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th.

United Microelectronics Company Profile

United Microelectronics Corporation operates as a semiconductor wafer foundry in Taiwan, Singapore, China, Hong Kong, Japan, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides circuit design, mask tooling, wafer fabrication, and assembly and testing services. It serves fabless design companies and integrated device manufacturers.

