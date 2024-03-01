O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Acquires 19,907 Shares of JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY – Free Report) by 37.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 73,158 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 19,907 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC owned about 0.12% of JOYY worth $2,788,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in JOYY by 497,089.5% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,709,683 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $103,266,000 after purchasing an additional 2,709,138 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its stake in JOYY by 28.8% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,056,481 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $148,995,000 after purchasing an additional 906,900 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in JOYY by 169.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,196,862 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $37,318,000 after purchasing an additional 751,909 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in JOYY by 55.3% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,448,006 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $44,437,000 after purchasing an additional 515,339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in JOYY in the first quarter valued at about $470,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on YY. StockNews.com cut JOYY from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of JOYY in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, JOYY presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.33.

JOYY stock opened at $31.50 on Friday. JOYY Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.12 and a 12-month high of $43.20. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.51.

JOYY (NASDAQ:YY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The information services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $567.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $563.68 million. JOYY had a positive return on equity of 4.84% and a negative net margin of 5.28%.

JOYY Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates social media platforms that offer users engaging and experience across various video-based social platforms. The company operates Bigo Live, a social live streaming platform that allows users to live stream specific moments, such as showcase talents, socialize, and connect with other users worldwide; Likee, a short-form video social platform that focuses on enabling users to create short-form video; Hago, a multiuser social networking platform that provides casual games; imo, an instant messaging application with functions, including video calls and other communication tools, such as group calls, document sharing, etc.; and Shopline, a smart commerce enabler that provides an integrated omnichannel platform for merchants to create and grow brands online and reach customers.

