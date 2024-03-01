O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Acquires 2,703 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 36.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,204 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,703 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $2,779,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 118,736.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 424,890,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,548,447,000 after purchasing an additional 424,533,112 shares during the period. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 27,779.3% in the second quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC now owns 21,834,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,164,000 after purchasing an additional 21,755,906 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $918,324,000. Balentine LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 107,898.3% in the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 896,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,120,000 after purchasing an additional 895,556 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $212,262,000.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

VUG opened at $340.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $111.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $224.00 and a 1-year high of $341.89. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $322.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $298.15.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.