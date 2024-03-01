O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Acquires 50,235 Shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE:BBW)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE:BBW – Free Report) by 164.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 80,701 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,235 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC owned 0.56% of Build-A-Bear Workshop worth $2,373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cannell Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop by 29.9% during the first quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 1,670,230 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,532,000 after purchasing an additional 384,649 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop by 1.8% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 994,032 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $13,250,000 after purchasing an additional 17,173 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Build-A-Bear Workshop by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 884,266 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $18,941,000 after buying an additional 16,228 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Build-A-Bear Workshop by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 727,478 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $9,698,000 after buying an additional 24,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chimera Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Build-A-Bear Workshop in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $11,803,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BBW. StockNews.com lowered Build-A-Bear Workshop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on Build-A-Bear Workshop from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 1st.

In other Build-A-Bear Workshop news, CEO Sharon Price John sold 71,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.08, for a total transaction of $1,572,537.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 494,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,929,070.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 121,060 shares of company stock valued at $2,697,244 in the last 90 days. 11.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop stock opened at $23.94 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.83. Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.85 and a 52-week high of $30.49. The firm has a market cap of $342.49 million, a PE ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.68.

Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The specialty retailer reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $107.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.57 million. Build-A-Bear Workshop had a return on equity of 44.39% and a net margin of 10.59%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc operates as a multi-channel retailer of plush animals and related products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Commercial, and International Franchising. Its merchandise comprises various styles of plush products to be stuffed, pre-stuffed plush products, and sounds and scents that can be added to the stuffed animals, as well as range of clothing, shoes and accessories, and other toy and novelty items, including family sleepwear.

