O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP – Free Report) by 10.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 46,913 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,526 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners were worth $2,931,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CCEP. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 23.5% during the third quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 382,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,870,000 after buying an additional 72,577 shares during the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. increased its position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 118.6% during the third quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 19,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,226,000 after purchasing an additional 10,645 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 24.6% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,413,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,340,000 after purchasing an additional 279,218 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 143,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,989,000 after purchasing an additional 17,998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 32,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,029,000 after buying an additional 2,957 shares during the period. 29.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently commented on CCEP. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $61.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $72.50 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. StockNews.com raised shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. BNP Paribas raised shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.24.

NYSE CCEP opened at $68.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.55. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC has a one year low of $53.53 and a one year high of $71.71.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (NYSE:CCEP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.85. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, enhanced water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

