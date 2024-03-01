O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 203,494 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,215 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Orange were worth $2,338,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Orange in the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in Orange by 162.2% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 4,720 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 2,920 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its holdings in shares of Orange by 2,553.0% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 5,306 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 5,106 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Orange by 65.0% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,724 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 3,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Orange in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $106,000. 0.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Orange Stock Performance
Orange stock opened at $11.50 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Orange S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $10.97 and a fifty-two week high of $13.08.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Orange Company Profile
Orange SA provides various fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission, and other value-added services to customers, businesses, and other telecommunications operators in France and internationally. The company operates through France; Spain and Other European Countries; The Africa and Middle East; Enterprise; Orange business; Totem; International Carriers & Shared Services; and Mobile Financial Services segments.
