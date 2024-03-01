O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 203,494 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,215 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Orange were worth $2,338,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Orange in the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in Orange by 162.2% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 4,720 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 2,920 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its holdings in shares of Orange by 2,553.0% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 5,306 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 5,106 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Orange by 65.0% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,724 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 3,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Orange in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $106,000. 0.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Orange alerts:

Orange Stock Performance

Orange stock opened at $11.50 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Orange S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $10.97 and a fifty-two week high of $13.08.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Orange from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.08.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Orange

Orange Company Profile

(Free Report)

Orange SA provides various fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission, and other value-added services to customers, businesses, and other telecommunications operators in France and internationally. The company operates through France; Spain and Other European Countries; The Africa and Middle East; Enterprise; Orange business; Totem; International Carriers & Shared Services; and Mobile Financial Services segments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Orange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.