O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Stellantis (NYSE:STLA)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Stellantis (NYSE:STLA – Free Report) by 133.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 120,303 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,779 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Stellantis were worth $2,302,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Stellantis in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its holdings in Stellantis by 307.4% during the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Stellantis by 953.6% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 2,098 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Stellantis by 81.1% in the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Stellantis by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. 28.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Stellantis alerts:

Stellantis Stock Up 0.3 %

STLA opened at $26.26 on Friday. Stellantis has a 52 week low of $15.07 and a 52 week high of $26.73. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on STLA. HSBC cut shares of Stellantis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on Stellantis in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Stellantis in a research report on Monday, December 11th. They set an “underweight” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Stellantis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Stellantis in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Stellantis presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.85.

Read Our Latest Report on Stellantis

Stellantis Profile

(Free Report)

Stellantis N.V. engages in the design, engineering, manufacturing, distribution, and sale of automobiles and light commercial vehicles, engines, transmission systems, metallurgical products, mobility services, and production systems worldwide. It provides luxury and premium passenger vehicles; pickup trucks, sport utility vehicles, and commercial vehicles; and parts and services, as well as retail and dealer financing, leasing, and rental services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stellantis (NYSE:STLA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Stellantis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stellantis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.