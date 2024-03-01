O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 12.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,601 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,294 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,711,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Modera Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.7% in the second quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,463 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group increased its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 9.0% in the third quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 158,821 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,546,000 after buying an additional 13,115 shares in the last quarter. Advisor OS LLC increased its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 489.6% in the second quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 327,710 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,657,000 after buying an additional 272,128 shares in the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $372,000. Finally, Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 254,387 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $23,299,000 after buying an additional 5,877 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $94.22 on Friday. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $88.86 and a 12-month high of $100.80. The company has a 50-day moving average of $95.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.46.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were issued a $0.2359 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $2.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

