O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Buys 19,502 Shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 33.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,691 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 19,502 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $2,617,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of WMB. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Williams Companies in the first quarter worth about $54,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 32.3% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 10,414 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 2,540 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in Williams Companies by 1,001.1% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 101,026 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,375,000 after purchasing an additional 91,851 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in Williams Companies by 42.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 98,677 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,297,000 after purchasing an additional 29,625 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Williams Companies during the 1st quarter valued at about $319,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.76% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WMB. UBS Group boosted their price target on Williams Companies from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Williams Companies from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.27.

Williams Companies Price Performance

Shares of WMB opened at $35.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $43.71 billion, a PE ratio of 13.71, a P/E/G ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.80. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.80 and a 1-year high of $37.45.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.01. Williams Companies had a net margin of 29.22% and a return on equity of 16.20%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

Williams Companies Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This is a positive change from Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.29%. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is currently 68.32%.

Williams Companies Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

