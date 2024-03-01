O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Buys 2,590 Shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 82.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,723 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 2,590 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $2,207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LULU. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,633,648 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $959,144,000 after buying an additional 18,147 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 3.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,659,260 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $603,418,000 after acquiring an additional 51,572 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in Lululemon Athletica by 42.6% during the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,554,744 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $588,471,000 after purchasing an additional 464,536 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 11.6% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,356,424 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $513,406,000 after purchasing an additional 140,552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,313,689 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $497,231,000 after purchasing an additional 8,109 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Lululemon Athletica

In related news, insider Nicole Neuburger sold 705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $352,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,998,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Nicole Neuburger sold 705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $352,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,998,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Celeste Burgoyne sold 15,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $494.64, for a total value of $7,617,456.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,897,925.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,658 shares of company stock valued at $21,183,956 in the last quarter. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lululemon Athletica Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ LULU opened at $467.09 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $58.94 billion, a PE ratio of 59.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $476.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $433.26. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a twelve month low of $286.58 and a twelve month high of $516.39.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 7th. The apparel retailer reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.25. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 44.81% and a net margin of 10.89%. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.00 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 12.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lululemon Athletica declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, December 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the apparel retailer to reacquire up to 1.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on LULU. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $495.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $420.00 to $503.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Lululemon Athletica from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $430.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $530.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Evercore boosted their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $475.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lululemon Athletica presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $493.87.

Lululemon Athletica Profile

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities.

