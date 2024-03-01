O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Buys 2,770 Shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 29.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,066 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,770 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $2,448,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in shares of Trane Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 139.7% during the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Trane Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 58.0% during the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of Trane Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Paul A. Camuti sold 508 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.34, for a total transaction of $138,856.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 89,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,449,442.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Trane Technologies news, EVP Paul A. Camuti sold 508 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.34, for a total value of $138,856.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 89,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,449,442.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 1,637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.74, for a total value of $438,290.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,345,214.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,895 shares of company stock worth $1,859,452 in the last ninety days. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:TT opened at $281.97 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $258.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $227.94. The company has a market cap of $64.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.08, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.13. Trane Technologies plc has a fifty-two week low of $162.04 and a fifty-two week high of $286.95.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.43 billion. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 32.01% and a net margin of 11.45%. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.82 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Trane Technologies plc will post 10.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.84 per share. This is an increase from Trane Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.13%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TT. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Trane Technologies from $231.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Barclays boosted their target price on Trane Technologies from $222.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Trane Technologies from $253.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Trane Technologies from $246.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Trane Technologies from $200.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Trane Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $231.71.

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

