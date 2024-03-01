O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Cuts Position in SK Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SKM)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of SK Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SKM – Free Report) by 26.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 112,200 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 40,973 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SK Telecom were worth $2,408,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Matthews International Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SK Telecom during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of SK Telecom by 1,039.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,196 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,091 shares during the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. grew its holdings in shares of SK Telecom by 69.8% during the first quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 2,043 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SK Telecom by 105.9% during the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,182 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 2,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SK Telecom during the third quarter valued at approximately $87,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SKM. Nomura restated a “reduce” rating on shares of SK Telecom in a report on Monday, February 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of SK Telecom from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th.

SK Telecom Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of SKM stock opened at $21.90 on Friday. SK Telecom Co., Ltd. has a 12-month low of $18.52 and a 12-month high of $22.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.17 and its 200 day moving average is $20.95.

About SK Telecom

SK Telecom Co, Ltd. provides wireless telecommunication services in South Korea. The company operates through three segments: Cellular Services, Fixed-Line Telecommunications Services, and Other Businesses. The Cellular Services segment offers wireless voice and data transmission, Internet of Things solutions, platform, cloud, smart factory solutions, subscription, advertising and curated shopping under T Deal brand name, and metaverse platform-based services, as well as sells wireless devices.

