O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lowered its position in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report) by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,391 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 5,133 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Hologic were worth $2,456,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Hologic by 4.5% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,616,999 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $113,077,000 after acquiring an additional 69,494 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Hologic by 1.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,391,310 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $435,426,000 after acquiring an additional 69,276 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of Hologic by 96.0% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 9,272 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $643,000 after acquiring an additional 4,542 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its stake in shares of Hologic by 186.7% during the third quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 38,404 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,665,000 after acquiring an additional 25,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hologic by 1.3% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,101,656 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $89,201,000 after acquiring an additional 14,606 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on HOLX shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Hologic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Hologic from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Hologic from $86.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 13th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Hologic in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Hologic from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hologic presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.89.

In other news, Director Scott T. Garrett sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.71, for a total transaction of $687,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 47,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,232,049.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Scott T. Garrett sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.71, for a total transaction of $687,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 47,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,232,049.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Karleen Marie Oberton sold 14,940 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $1,120,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 103,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,793,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ HOLX opened at $73.80 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.74. The company has a current ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Hologic, Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.02 and a 12-month high of $87.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.02.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $989.32 million. Hologic had a net margin of 12.98% and a return on equity of 18.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Hologic, Inc. will post 4.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment. The company operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. It provides Aptima molecular diagnostic assays to detect the infectious microorganisms; Aptima viral load assays for Hepatitis B virus, Hepatitis C virus, human immunodeficiency virus, and human cytomegalo virus; Aptima bacterial vaginosis and candida vaginitis assays for the diagnosis of vaginitis; Aptima SARS-CoV-2 and Panther Fusion SARS-CoV-2 assays to detect SARS-CoV-2; ThinPrep System for cytology applications; and Rapid Fetal Fibronectin Test that assists physicians in assessing the risk of pre-term birth.

